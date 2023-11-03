Police capture second escaped Bibb County inmate in north Atlanta apartment

One of the four inmates who escaped the Bibb County jail in Macon last month was arrested at an Atlanta apartment Friday afternoon, according to a member of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities arrested Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, at an apartment in Buckhead, an area in north Atlanta, between 2:30 and 3 p.m. Friday, according to Chris Wright, the senior inspector for the task force.

The U.S. Marshal’s office carried out the arrest with help from Atlanta police, Georgia State Patrol and Fulton County sheriff’s deputies, Wright said. A Bibb County press release noted that the county’s criminal intelligence unit and gang unit were also involved in the arrest.

Wright could not provide additional information Friday.

Anderson and three other inmates escaped from the jail in downtown Macon at about 3 a.m. the morning of Oct. 16. after they pried open a window and escaped through a cut fence, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anderson was held at the jail for aggravated assault.

U.S. Marshals caught one other escaped inmate, Chavis Stokes, 29, in Montezuma last week, about 50 miles south of Macon.

Two other escaped inmates, identified as Hoey Fournier, 52, and Johnifer Barnwell, 37, were still on the lam Friday.