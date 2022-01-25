A police car in the driveway: NYC residency requirement for NYPD cops is a smart step toward crime control

In the corner of Brooklyn where I grew up, there was a police officer who lived on our street.

Three doors down. House near the corner. Sometimes he parked his squad car in the driveway.

Melvin Hopkins was doing community policing long before they started having seminars about it. Only, back then they didn’t call it community policing. They just called it policing.

Mr. Hopkins would shoot a few hoops in the rim we had hung in our driveway. He’d get a bite to eat at barbecues in the neighborhood.

We didn’t need a video doorbell to keep people from stealing our packages. We had Mr. Hopkins.

Until we didn’t have him. On Sept. 15, 1979, just after midnight, Mr. Hopkins, a husband, and father, was shot and killed outside a liquor store in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

He was off duty, and helping a buddy close up for the night when someone tried to rob the place. Mr. Hopkins did what cops do, and was killed in the process.

He was 39. He had been my father’s friend.

I think about Mr. Hopkins whenever a cop gets killed in the city or whenever some crime commission starts talking about community policing like it’s some strategy they invented.

I also thought about him when Mayor Adams said cops should live in the city they are sworn to protect and serve.

“I want you here in the city,” Adams said. “I want you to go to the cleaners, I want you to go to the churches, to the supermarkets, your children to be in our schools.”

Just days earlier, on Jan. 21, a rookie cop, Jason Rivera, 22,was shot to death while answering a domestic call in Harlem. His partner, Wilbert Mora, 27, was critically wounded in the shooting, and died Tuesday.

Mora and Rivera were among five police officers shot in just the first three weeks of the year, part of an epidemic of gun violence that is as much a public health crisis as the pandemic that has crippled our city and our nation.

Adams, a retired NYPD captain, answered back with a crime-control strategy that includes a push to require NYPD officers to live in New York City. Such a mandate would require a change in state law, which currently allows cops to live as far as 30 miles away as long as they call New York State home.

Short of a change in the law, Adams floated the idea of residency incentives, like extra points on promotional tests.

“Many people don’t know that a police officer is responsible for responding to crime 24 hours a day,” Adams said. “There’s no such thing as being off duty, technically. You see the crime. If you don’t take action as a police officer, you could be held accountable for that. So why are we using our tax dollars to pay for an officer to be here for eight hours and then 16 hours he’s going to one of our five neighboring counties and protecting them? That makes no sense,”

But any change in residency requirements is likely to get pushback from police unions which have raised valid concerns about salaries and cost of living.

Crime pays. Crime protection should, too.

Not long after Mr. Hopkins was killed, there were several burglaries on what was once a quiet block. Thieves broke into the house where I lived twice in the middle of the day while I was at school four blocks away.

Was there a connection, or just a change in the neighborhood? I don’t know.

But we sure missed that police car in the driveway.