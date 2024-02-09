Police: Car fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood appears to be intentional

Police said a car fire on the border of Brighton Heights and Marshall-Shadeland overnight appears to have been intentionally set.

Police and firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Woods Run Avenue just before 3 a.m. Friday.

They were quickly able to put out the fire.

No other details were released.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 people dead after crash in Carroll Township An inside look at a day in the life of a Pittsburgh Police crisis negotiator Steelers’ Cam Heyward wins Walter Payton Man of the Year Award VIDEO: Thieves stole batteries from multiple Butler County school buses, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts