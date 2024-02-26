Police car flipped on Academy at Platte, SB lanes closed

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — All southbound lanes of Academy Boulevard at Platte Avenue are closed due to a crash. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking everyone to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

A FOX21 photojournalist on the scene reports that there is a Colorado Springs Police car flipped upside down at the site of the crash.

We will report more information about this crash as it becomes available.

