Police: Car found in Connecticut River may belong to Gorham woman missing since 1978

Aug. 6—A vehicle found submerged in the Connecticut River may belong to a Gorham woman who disappeared without a trace decades ago, authorities said Friday.

Alberta Leeman has been missing since 1978, but her disappearance is not considered suspicious, state police said in a news release.

The vehicle was found recently by a Fish and Game team, and apparently had been submerged in the river for decades. A Fish and Game dive team was searching the area around the vehicle on Friday, state police said.

New Hampshire state police are working with their counterparts in Vermont to investigate the case.

In his 2003 book, "Tales Told in the Shadows of the White Mountains," author Charles J. Jordan described Leeman's disappearance as one of the strangest stories he handled as a young reporter at the Coos County Democrat.

"Alberta Leeman of Gorham drove off into the night and literally vanished — along with her car — off the face of the earth," he wrote.

"It was raining on the late July evening when she walked down the steps of her second-floor apartment on the corner of Main and School Street and got into her Pontiac. No one has seen Alberta since July 26, 1978," he wrote.

"The unaccountable disappearance of Alberta remains one of the great unsolved mysteries of the North Country."

However, Leeman is not on the state police major crime unit's list of missing persons.

State police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or Leeman's disappearance to contact Det. Sgt. Matthew Koehler at 223-8890 or via email: matthew.koehler@dos.nh.gov.