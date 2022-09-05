Police: Car found shot up on the Westside, man tells officers he was involved, teen shot in thigh

Police are investigating after a teen boy was shot in the thigh on Monday morning on the Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the 7300 block of 103rd Street, just west of Interstate 295, to conduct a welfare check just before 6 a.m.

Investigators found a car that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire. Officers were also approached by a man in his mid-30s who told them he was involved in a shooting with that car.

Several hours later, a teen boy was checked into the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and JSO said his injuries are believed to be related to this incident.

Police have detained several people for questioning and believe this to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

