Police: Car overturned in DC injuring one
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A car overturned during a crash Wednesday night in D.C.
The crash happened on Southbound I-295, prior to the Malcolm X Ave. exit.
One person was self-extricated and has some possible minor injuries, according to DC Fire and EMS’ post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
