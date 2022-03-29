A police car was set on fire; years later a Lexington Co. man is arrested, SC cops say

The years-long search for the person who set a police car on fire ended Monday when a man confessed to the crime, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

Roland Becker, 33, was arrested for willfully and deliberately setting a Pine Ridge Police Department patrol car on fire, SLED said in a news release.

The incident occurred on July 31, 2020, at the Town of Pine Ridge Police Department in Lexington County. That’s on Fish Hatchery Road, about 2 miles from the junction of Interstate 26 and Interstate 77.

Surveillance footage showed a man pouring gas from a can onto a Pine Ridge police car, setting it ablaze and running away before leaving in another car, according to an arrest warrant. The police car was destroyed.

Years after a Pine Ridge police car was set on fire, an arrest has been made, SLED said.

After authorities shared the video and photos of the incident online, a citizen submitted a tip to Crimestoppers on March 24 that identified Becker, SLED said.

Becker, a West Columbia resident, admitted to setting the fire when he was interviewed by SLED agents, according to the release.

Becker was already locked up at the Lexington County Detention Center on unrelated grand larceny (value $10,000 or more) and burglary charges, jail records show. While his bail was set at $10,000 for a third-degree arson charge, Becker remains behind bars after his bond was denied on the other unrelated crimes, according to jail records.

SLED assisted in the investigation at the request of the Pine Ridge Police Department.

The 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.