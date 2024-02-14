Police: Car shot at while driving by Peabody apartment complex, shell casings found at scene

Police are investigating after a woman reported that her car was shot at while driving by an apartment complex in Peabody on Tuesday night.

At about 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the apartment complex on Shore Road for a call reporting shots fired.

Police also received another call from a woman who reported her car was shot at while she drove by the apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they found the woman’s car, which had three bullet holes in it.

Investigators also found some spent shell casings.

State Police also responded to investigate.

No arrests have been made.

Further details were not released on Wednesday.

