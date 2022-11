Nov. 14—HIGH POINT — An unmarked High Point Police Department vehicle was stolen but later recovered this past weekend after it was left at a shop for repairs.

Just before 5:20 a.m. Saturday the black 2019 Dodge Durango was stolen from a business in the 700 block of S. Main Street.

The SUV was found at 1:40 p.m. Saturday. Police did not say where it was or whether anyone has been arrested.