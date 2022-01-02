Police car strikes pedestrian

Jan. 1—HIGH POINT — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries when hit by a High Point Police Department cruiser on an expressway exit ramp in the southwestern part of the city.

Police did not release the man's name or the name of the officer.

The man was wearing dark-colored clothing and walking across the W. Green Drive exit ramp of southbound Interstate 85 Business about 7:45 p.m. Friday, and the officer, who was on duty, did not see him until it was too late, police said.

The man was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem to be treated for what police called life-threatening injuries.

Since the collision involved a High Point officer, the Greensboro Police Department's traffic unit has been brought in to conduct the investigation.