Police: Caregiver charged with sexually assaulting elderly patient

A New Smyrna Beach caregiver was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexually assaulting an elderly patient in his care.

Police said they were called to a residence off South Timberlane Drive in New Smyrna Beach just after 4:30 p.m., after getting a report of a caretaker assaulting a patient in the home.

Detectives said a caretaker told them that they saw 51-year-old Billy J. Bunn assaulting an elderly dementia patient whom he was caring for.

After being caught by the other caretaker, Bunn ran from the home and was later found in Daytona Beach.

Bunn was arrested and booked into the Volusia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

