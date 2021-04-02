Police: Carey Ave. Turkey Hill robbed Thursday morning

Patrick Kernan, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 2—WILKES-BARRE — City police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Thursday morning at a Carey Avenue convenience store.

Police say an unknown suspect robbed the Turkey Hill on Carey Avenue just before 7 a.m..

They say the individual, a Black male, walked in, brandished a gun and demanded cash from the register. The clerk gave the suspect money.

Police say the man also attempted to open the store's safe, but failed. He then fled.

Police say the man was wearing a red jacket and black pants at the time of the robbery. No further description was available.

