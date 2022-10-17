Police find cargo trailer load of marijuana

Oct. 17—An Oregon State Police trooper found nearly 9,000 pounds of dried, processed marijuana during a traffic stop earlier this month in Eagle Point, OSP announced Monday.

The trooper stopped the driver of a white Dodge truck Oct. 12 on Highway 62 for several traffic violations . The truck out of Texas was towing a large cargo trailer, OSP said.

During the traffic stop, the trooper developed reasonable suspicion that marijuana was being illegally exported, police said. After the driver rep[ortedly gave consent for a search, police found approximately 350 garbage bags containing marijuana with a total weight of 8,850 pounds inside the trailer, OSP said.

The driver, identified as Manuel Rodriguez Plascencia, 30, from Turlock, California, was issued criminal citations and released, OSP said.

OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by the OSP Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff's Office.