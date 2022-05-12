Police: Carjacking pursuit closes most of west 820 at Boulevard 26 in North Richland Hills

A vehicle crash that came as North Richland Hills police were pursuing a carjacking suspect has all but one lane in that city closed on westbound Loop 820 in the area of Boulevard 26, according to a police spokesperson.

Police said the suspected carjacker is in custody and has been cleared by medics with minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The crash happened Thursday afternoon, around 2 p.m.

Police said the carjacking occurred in the 6400 block of westbound Loop 820 but have not yet said if any victims were injured.

All but the inside lane of westbound Loop 820 starting at Boulevard 26, but police said that inside lane is getting by.

