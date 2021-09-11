Police carry out prostitution sting

Sep. 11—HIGH POINT — Police made 14 arrests for prostitution and solicitation of prostitutes after getting complaints from people across the city.

Members of the High Point Police Department vice unit conducted numerous undercover operations targeting suspected street prostitutes and people suspected to be looking for prostitutes, police announced Friday.

The prostitution sting was conducted over a month and a half. The undercover investigation took place along streets and at street corners frequented by prostitutes and also involved monitoring a website used by prostitutes to promote their activities.

Police say prostitution takes place across High Point, though hot spots include the W. Green Drive corridor near W. Ward Avenue, and Ward to S. Elm Street.

The police charged:

—Robert Huffman, 65, of Lexington, solicitation to commit prostitution

—Juan Rodriguez, 42, of High Point, solicitation to commit prostitution

—David Tyree, 52, of Lexington, solicitation to commit prostitution

—Ryan Williams, 21, of High Point, solicitation to commit prostitution

—Richard Owens, 65, of High Point, solicitation to commit prostitution

—Deuan Phommaha, 80, of High Point, solicitation to commit prostitution

—Melvin Rogers, 71, of Archdale, solicitation to commit prostitution

—Johnnie Clyburn, 58, of High Point, solicitation to commit prostitution

—David Rogers, 46 of Archdale, loitering for prostitution

—Waqar Gilani, 35, of Archdale, loitering for prostitution

—Subrena Owenby, 31, of Thomasville, loitering to engage in prostitution

—Erica Rasnick, 36, of High Point, solicitation for prostitution

—Shawna Tant, 42, of High Point, solicitation for prostitution

—Mindy Hynerman, 33, of Winston-Salem, engaging in prostitution

Other ongoing cases are being investigated, police say.