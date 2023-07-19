Police cast doubt on Carlee Russell’s kidnapping account, say no crime has been committed

During a press conference on Wednesday, Hoover, Ala., Police Chief Nick Derzis presented evidence casting doubt on claims of kidnapping made by Carlee Russell, who disappeared after calling 911 to report a toddler walking down a highway, then returned to her home two days later. Derzis was asked if he would affirm that a crime had been committed, to which he responded, “No, we have not determined that.”

Video Transcript

NICK DERZIS: Carlee's 911 call remains the only report of a child on the interstate despite numerous vehicles passing through the area at that time. No one has called report that a child is missing, and the Hoover police department did not locate any evidence of a small child walking down the interstate.

Detectives continue analyzing data from Carlee's cell phone that was left behind at the scene. We enlisted the help of the United States Secret Service in conducting this analysis, part of what data included several internet searches in the days leading up to their disappearance that I think are very relevant to this case.

On July 11th at 7:30 AM, the term you have to pay for an AMBER Alert were searched. On July 13th at 1:03 AM, the day of her disappearance, the term how to take money from a register without being caught was searched. On July 13th at 2:13 AM, the day of her disappearance, the term Birmingham bus station was searched.

On July 13th, 2:35 AM, a search for a one-way bus ticket from Birmingham to Nashville was conducted with a departure date of July 13th. On July 13th at 12:10 PM, a search for the movie "Taken," a film about abduction, was conducted. There were two searches later to AMBER Alerts on a computer at Carlee's place of employment including one regarding the maximum age of an AMBER Alert. There were other searches on Carlee's phone that appeared to shed some light on her mindset, but out of respect for her privacy, we will not be releasing the content of those searches at this time.

We've asked to interview Carlee a second time but have not been granted that request. As you can see, there are many questions left to be answered, but only Carlee can provide those answers. What we can say is that we've been unable to verify most of Carlee's initial statement made to investigators, and we have no reason to believe that there is a threat to the public safety related to this particular case.

- Would you say a crime has been committed--

NICK DERZIS: No.

- In this case?

NICK DERZIS: We have not determined that, no.

- With all of the searches that you mentioned, chief, that were on Carlee's phone, does that kind of give you an indication of her mind state during this ordeal the 48 hours that she went missing?

NICK DERZIS: Well, you know, again, we wanna talk in facts, and I do think it's highly, highly unusual to the day that someone gets kidnapped that several, seven hours, eight hours before that they're searching the internet googling the movie "Taken" about an abduction. I find that very, very strange, yes.