Police: New Castle woman tried to avoid drug arrest with $500 bribe

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Police said a New Castle woman tried to head off a drug-related arrest by offering an officer a $500 bribe.

Shonda Renee West, 40, was charged in Henry Circuit Court 1 with dealing in cocaine, dealing in a controlled substance, bribery, driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia.

A city police officer reported he encountered West on Tuesday at 31st and Poplar Street, where she was seated in her car, which was "parked in the roadway on the wrong side of the road."

The officer determined West's driving privileges had been suspended, and told her she was going to be arrested.

After police at first found an green straw with a white residue on it, West reportedly acknowledged she had ingested cocaine.

A search of her purse resulted in seizure of a bag containing nine grams of cocaine, and a bottle containing more than 80 tablets of a narcotic pain medication.

"Shonda told me that she would give me the $500 in her purse to not charge her with possession of the pills," the officer wrote. "I advised Shonda not to attempt to bribe me again."

(An affidavit indicated investigators found $92, not $500, in the New Castle woman's purse.)

Because of her admitted cocaine use, West was examined at Henry County Hospital before being delivered to the county jail, where she was being held under a $48,000 surety bond and a $5,250 cash bond.

The dealing charges against her are Level 3 felonies carrying maximum 16-year sentences. Bribery is a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

At the time of her latest arrest, she was already scheduled to stand trial Dec. 18, in Henry Circuit Court 2, on five charges filed last month — possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and public intoxication.

According to court records, West has been convicted of forgery and theft.

