Police say catalytic converter theft still occurs often. Three charged in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH — Police on Monday arrested three men who they believe were trying to steal a catalytic converter from a van parked at the Arrive Apartments off Route 9.

Catalytic converter theft has been a problem in several MetroWest and Greater Milford communities for a couple of years, but has recently increased again, Westborough police said.

"Westborough and other communities have seen a significant spike in the theft of catalytic converters," police said in a statement. "It takes seconds for a thief to remove a catalytic converter from under a vehicle."

Police say catalytic converters aid in turning toxic fumes from a car’s engine into less harmful exhaust.

The undercarriage of a Ford F-250 pickup truck where the catalytic converter was removed by thieves.

"They are coveted for the valuable precious metals used in building them," police said. "Metals such as copper, platinum, rhodium or palladium can sometimes be found and later sold."

Lt. Mike Daniels said there have been numerous catalytic converter thefts over the past month in Westborough, but it's not the only community affected.

More: Theft of seven catalytic converters 'paralyzes' Marlborough nonprofit

Framingham police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said there have been at least six such thefts reported in the past two weeks in the city — two on Aug. 14 at the U-Haul facility on Pleasant Street, one each last Thursday on Auburn Street, Cochituate Road and Hollis Street and one last Friday at the Pearl Street garage.

"It feels like we have had a bit of a break, but it has picked up again recently," Mickens said.

Natick police Lt. Chad Howard said catalytic converter theft is occurring throughout the state, including several in his town.

"It's really a major issue," he said. "They're (the thieves) hitting hard right now."

Sudbury police spokesman Lt. John Perodeau said the town has had several catalytic converters stolen from vehicles over the last year, but it's been quiet lately.

"We haven't had what other agencies are dealing with right now — knock on wood," he said.

Story continues

More: Catalytic converter theft is a chronic problem. Here are tips to prevent it

Nationally, there was a more than four-fold increase — 353% — in reported catalytic converter thefts last year from the year before, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Last October, someone stole seven catalytic converters from vans at Employment Options in Marlborough, police said. No one has been charged. Milford police said they first saw an increase in catalytic converter thefts in 2020, and it has continued through this year.

As for Monday's incident in Westborough, Westborough and Northborough police responded to the Arrive Apartments at the intersection of Turnpike Road and Lyman Street after a witness called police about someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from a van.

When officers arrived, a sedan sped out of the parking lot, heading onto Otis Street. Officers attempted to pull the car over, but it continued until it crashed at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 135. Police found "multiple catalytic converters" in the car, as well as tools commonly used to remove them.

Three Rhode Island men face charges.

Detectives are continuing the investigation to determine where all of the catalytic converters came from and whether the suspects are connected to other thefts, Daniels said.

"We are working with surrounding communities to see if these individuals are suspects in other cases around the commonwealth," he said.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Three men charged with stealing catalytic converters in Westborough