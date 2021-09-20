Police catch baby thrown from second floor of building by enraged man

Officer Eduardo Matute caught the one-month-old baby and is being hailed as a hero (Eyewitness News ABC7NY/Screengrab)

A Jersey City police officer is being hailed as a hero after he caught a one-month-old baby thrown out of the second-floor balcony of a building by an enraged man, authorities said on Sunday.

Officer Eduardo Matute rescued the baby following tense negotiations with a man who was dangling the infant from the balcony of a building on Rose Avenue in New Jersey.

According to a statement from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, the child was not injured and is safe. Steve Fulop, the mayor of Jersey City, shared a photo showing Officer Matute cradling the infant, who was wrapped in a white blanket.

On Saturday, the police had received a call about a man threatening to throw a baby from the second storey of a building. Mayor Fulop said that police officials set up a perimeter to negotiate with the man. But eventually, the man threw the baby down.

The officers at the scene reacted quickly, Mr Fulop said, adding that they “were able to catch the baby”. He too confirmed that the child was not physically harmed.

An extremely dangerous incident developed this morning on Rose Ave in Jersey City in which a man was threatening a one-month-old baby. Kudos to the JCPD and all the officers involved for their heroics and for bringing a safe conclusion to this dangerous situation. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) September 18, 2021

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said that officer Joseph Casey was the first responder at the scene.

Esther Suarez, the prosecutor, thanked the officers and tweeted: “We especially want to acknowledge the actions & bravery of the negotiator and first-responding PO Joseph Casey, South District PO Eduardo Matute who safely caught the baby after being dropped from a 2nd floor balcony & Incident Commander Capt Michael McKerry. Thank you, Officers!”

JCPD officers went above and beyond the call of duty once again, saving the life of a 1 month old baby under extremely stressful circumstances today. Thank you to all of our #JCPD officers for your service. pic.twitter.com/7SZYuihatq — City of Jersey City (@JerseyCity) September 18, 2021

The Jersey City’s official account also tweeted: “JCPD officers went above and beyond the call of duty once again, saving the life of a 1-month-old baby under extremely stressful circumstances today. Thank you to all of our JCPD officers for your service.”

The police have not identified the man yet but confirmed that he has been arrested. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione told the media that the man was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The infant was later discharged from the hospital. However, officials have not released any details on the child or its family.

