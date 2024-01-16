Police Catch Escaped Pig in Snowy Kentucky Town

A large pig escaped its trailer and explored the snow in the town of Richmond, Kentucky, on Tuesday, January 16, before being caught by police officers and reunited with its owner, the Richmond Police Department said.

“Kids aren’t the only ones who love a snow day!” the police department wrote on Facebook. “Officers responded this morning to a pig on the loose! After escaping its trailer, this hefty friend spent some time enjoying the winter weather and recent snowfall.”

A photo posted by police shows the pig standing in the snow on Barnes Mill Road, close to Interstate 75, and two other photos show the pig with police officers after it was caught. Credit: Richmond Police Department via Storyful