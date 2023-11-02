Police catch fugitive hiding under trap door of home

A man wanted by police since 2020 was found hiding under a trap door concealed by a rug, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Casey Ray Daniel Brooks, 34, of Mooresboro, was wanted on numerous felony charges.

Investigators went to a home on N.C. Highway 120 in Mooresboro where they found Brooks under the home. He was taken into custody.

Brooks was charged with felony to flee, elude arrest, misdemeanor flee, elude arrest, resisting a public officer, and other violations.

Brooks was booked into jail under a $95,000 secured bond.

He will also be served with charges out of Cleveland County, which include, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing methamphetamine, and two counts of resisting a public officer.

Investigators also charged Danny Ray Brooks and Jessica Breanna Green.

Brooks, 57, of Mooresboro, was charged with harboring a fugitive and resisting a public officer.

Green, 23 of Ellenboro, was charged with resisting a public officer.

