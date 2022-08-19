Police catch robber who asked Miami Beach man for $1 — before shooting him, cops say

Authorities on Thursday finally caught a 21-year-old they say shot a man who was sitting on the stoop of his Miami Beach home last month after asking for $1 — before demanding more.

Ranier Figueroa was charged with attempted felony murder and armed robbery. The Hialeah resident was arrested around 4 p.m. at a Miami Springs hotel and is now being held in jail with no bond, Miami Beach police said.

Back on July 21, the 25-year-old victim was sitting with a friend outside his apartment on Eighth Street and Michigan Avenue when Figueroa approached him and asked for “un peso”, or one dollar.

When the victim, who’s identity has not been released, reached for his wallet, Figueroa pulled out a gun and said: “Give me everything.”

This picture of the 25-year-old shot and injured over $1 on Miami Beach last week, was released by police Tuesday. The victim’s father asked that he not be identified.

Figueroa grabbed the man’s wallet and then shot him once in the stomach before running.

“It appears to be a completely senseless and unnecessary act of violence,” Miami Beach Police Spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez told the Miami Herald in July.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where doctors induced a comma. He is still at the hospital, but listed in stable condition, police wrote via Twitter.