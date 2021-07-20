Police catch ‘weekly most wanted’ suspect after she replies to their Facebook post

Lorraine Graves (TuslaPoliceDepartment/Facebook)

An Oklahoma woman wanted on suspicion of assisting a murder was apprehended after she responded to a police department’s social media post asking for reward money.

Lorraine Graves, who the Tusla Police Department said last week was an accessory to murder in the killing of 30-year-old Eric Graves on 13 March, was featured as the force’s “weekly most wanted”, which appeals for more information suspects still to be found.

Two others wanted for the killing, Jayden and Gabriel Hopson, had already been arrested and charged shortly after the incident, police added.

After the department appealed for further information into Ms Graves last Wednesday, she replied to their Facebook post asking if there was reward money on offer and wrote: “Where’s the reward money at?”

A Facebook user responded to Ms Grave and said: “You better stay off social media they can track you!”. Another wrote: “Ain’t gonna be as funny you get processed”.

In a follow-up post on Friday, the Tusla Police Department said its Fugitive Warrants unit apprehended Ms Graves at an address north of Tusla’s downtown, after it tracked her down.

The Facebook post soon went viral with over 2,000 comments, 3,000 shares, and 4,000 by Tuesday morning, as news of the woman’s arrest got round.

Police said Ms Graves bond has been set at $500,000.

