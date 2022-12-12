Police caution KU, K-State students as search for Kansas College Rapist continues

As winter break approaches, college students in eastern Kansas are again warned to be vigilant as the search for the Kansas College Rapist continues.

Over 15 years, between 2000 and 2015, there were reports of 14 rapes and two attempted rapes of female college students believed to have been perpetrated by the same man, according to a recent news release from the Lawrence Police Department and the Riley County Sheriff’s Office.

All the attacks happened at off-campus homes near the University of Kansas and Kansas State University, police said. The suspect often had a gun.

All but the first attack happened over a break from classes at KU or K-State authorities said. A recent reminder of the alleged rapist was posted on the sheriff’s Facebook page as students again begin letting out of for winter break.

Nearly all of the assaults happened between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. as the victim slept, according to a website created by local authorities to help catch the perpetrator.

“We encourage all residents to be vigilant in exercising personal safety and report any suspicious activity during the Winter break,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “For those who do not travel, it is important to pay extra attention to activities surrounding your home.”

Anyone with information on the rapist is urged to call the Riley County Crimestoppers at 785-539-7777 or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).