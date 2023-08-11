Police caution Prescott Valley residents of callers impersonating officers

Prescott Valley residents are being cautioned after reports were made of a man impersonating a police officer, the department announced on Friday.

On Thursday morning, a Prescott Valley man received a phone call from a number he believed to be from the police department.

The man on the phone said he was a police officer and was working with a federal law enforcement agency in reference to the purchase of hydrochloric acid, which he alleged was indicative of methamphetamine production, according to a news release from Prescott Valley police.

The alleged police officer then required the person he contacted over the phone to provide him with his driver's license and credit card information. The person provided the credit card information that was allegedly used to purchase hydrochloric acid and asked the man to verify what his current card number was, including his expiration date and three-digit CCV number, according to police.

The man told police he did not provide any information to the caller and insisted on going to the Prescott Valley Police Department to speak with the caller in person. The caller then hung up, police said.

The man contacted law enforcement and reported the interaction.

After investigating, police learned the person calling was impersonating a Prescott Valley police officer and had spoofed the telephone number of the Prescott Valley Police Department.

The police department had the following safety suggestions for residents:

A police officer will not contact you over the telephone and make allegations.

Police will not contact you over the phone and ask you for credit card numbers.

Police officers will not contact you over the telephone and provide you with credit card numbers toverify your credit card numbers.

If you believe something does not sound right, it probably isn’t. Ask for the person's number and advisethem you will call them back. Then contact your local authorities and provide them with the phonenumber the suspicious person provided you with.

Here are some tips from the Prescott Valley Police Department on how to protect yourself from scams:

Be skeptical of text messages or callers that address you with generic greetings instead of using your real name. Don’t assume that callers are who they say they are. If you get a call from someone representing a company or a government agency, hang up and call back the phone number on the company’s agency website to verify the caller.

Make your voicemail password protected as scammers can hack into your voicemail unless it is properly secured with a password.

Avoid answering unknown calls even if they are from local area codes.

Don't press any buttons. If you are asked to press any buttons, hang up immediately.

Pay attention to the caller’s tone of voice and don’t give out any information to callers who seem pushy or demanding. Don’t answer any questions, especially regarding your personal information.

If you have any suspicions about the caller, hang up immediately. The longer you stay on the line with them, the more likely they are to get information out of you.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Prescott Valley police warn residents of officer impersonation scams