A pair of earmuffs on the skull at Skull Island Mini Golf Course in South Yarmouth is a sure sign of the cold weather to come.

Welcome to your Tuesday newsletter! Today started out rainy and sinister but finished with a big smile and some sunshine. And now here's the news: Police say cellphone data aided in the arrest last week of a Boston man charged in a fatal Hyannis shooting earlier this month. Cape Cod car buyers are all charged up for all-electric vehicles, but they're in short supply here. New Year’s Eve traditions of fun and fireworks will go on in two Cape towns this year: Chatham and Provincetown. We've got the details!

— Gregory Bryant

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Police: Cellphone data aided in arrest in fatal Hyannis shooting