Police say cellphone data places suspect in area of Mililani chemical attack

Apr. 25—A 21-year-old man accused of throwing an acidic liquid on his ex-girlfriend in Mililani told police he was hiking with a friend near Hanauma Bay on the night of the April 7 attack.

But a police affidavit alleges cell tower data shows Paul M. Cameron's phone was in the area of the attack that same night.

Cameron made an initial appearance Monday before Judge Kristine Yoo at Honolulu District Court via videoconference from the courthouse cellblock on charges of second-degree attempted murder, carrying a firearm in commission of a separate felony, and another weapons count.

His bail is set at $2 million.

Attempted murder carries a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole if convicted.

At Monday's hearing Cameron's attorney, Myles Breiner, described the bail amount as "outrageous " and requested a reduction. Yoo denied the request without prejudice and confirmed bail at $2 million.

After the initial appearance ended, Breiner told reporters that police have Cameron's cellphone and computer. "They'll be able to place him at a location that is far, far away from where this incident occurred, " he said.

"My client has great empathy and sympathy for the victim in this case. He did not do this offense. He is not responsible for the terrible injuries she sustained. We intend to vigorously fight this case, " Breiner said.

Cameron is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

A police affidavit in support of a warrant for Cameron's arrest attached to an April 20 complaint filed in district court detailed the alleged attack.

Honolulu police responded to a call of an aggravated assault in the parking lot of 24 Hour Fitness in Mililani, 95-221 Kipapa Drive, at about 9 :30 a.m. April 7.

The affidavit said a 20-year-old woman told officers an unknown male wearing a white face mask approached her and pointed a gun at her. She said she saw a flash but did not hear a gunshot.

The suspect then threw an unknown liquid on her before running off. The woman said the attacker did not say anything.

A gym employee told police a woman ran into the gym screaming for help and that her skin was burning. Witnesses also said her clothes appeared to be melting off her. They rendered aid by pouring water on her to rinse off the liquid until Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived.

The victim suffered "severe chemical burns to her face, shoulders, back and lower extremities " and remains in critical condition at a hospital.

During the course of a two-week investigation by detectives of the Strategic Enforcement Detail and Homicide Detail, detectives interviewed more than a dozen people, reviewed surveillance video and examined extensive evidence, the Honolulu Police Department said.

Police investigators interviewed Cameron on April 10. He told police he and the woman ended their relationship around Feb. 13 and that he was hiking near Hanauma Bay with a friend at the time of the attack, the affidavit said.

Detectives also interviewed the friend Cameron claimed he went hiking with. The friend told investigators she did not hike with him at that time, the affidavit said.

On April 14 police executed a search warrant on T-Mobile for Cameron's cell tower data, which allegedly showed his phone in the area of Mililani and Pearl City between 8 :45 and 10 :30 p.m. April 7. Police said there was no cell tower data that showed Cameron's phone anywhere near Hana ­uma Bay during the same time period.

Police also executed a search warrant of Cameron's phone. The police affidavit alleges it showed he had a March 30 text conversation with another person regarding purchasing a ghost gun.

His phone also allegedly showed he received an April 10 message via Facebook Messenger that referenced a price reduction for muriatic acid.

Investigators also interviewed another of Cameron's friends, who recalled Cameron asked him March 28 whether he knew where to get hydrochloric acid. When the friend asked him what he needed that for, Cameron said to "clean stuff, " the affidavit said.

Based on the information gathered in the investigation, police identified Cameron as a suspect in the case. Officers of the District 3 Crime Reduction Unit located and arrested him Friday morning near his home in Pearl City.

After Monday's hearing ended, Breiner told reporters, "We believe that police made a mistake in this case, a grievous mistake. Our client is not responsible for this crime."

Breiner noted Cameron has no prior convictions. "He's very distraught about being accused of this crime, " he said, adding Cameron cares about his former girlfriend and that they remained friends after their romantic relationship ended.

A GoFundMe account set up to help the victim with medical expenses said the woman was preparing for a fitness competition at the time of the attack. She suffered chemicals burns to more than 30 % of her body.