Police: Central Florida man arrested after stealing money, Mountain Dew, and cigars from gas station

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man for robbing a gas station in Winter Haven on Saturday.

Deputies said the robbery happened around 2:57 a.m. at a Circle K store at 4980 Spirit Lake Road near Winter Haven.

According to the arrest affidavit, 24-year-old Keith Rhoden approached a gas station employee outside the store, pointed a gun, and took him to the cash register.

After taking money from the register, police said Rodhen stole cigars and a bottle of Mountain Dew before running from the store.

Read: Man accused of shooting 2 Orlando police officers had lengthy criminal history, documents show

About 30 minutes later, officers arrested Rhoden around 3:20 a.m. after a foot chase through the Oak Preserve neighborhood.

According to a news release, deputies found Rhoden hiding under a truck at a residence.

Rhoden surrendered, and deputies found the stolen money, the cigars, and a handgun nearby.

“The responding patrol deputies, aided by K-9 and Aviation, handled this robbery exactly how you would want them to---this was a textbook response that resulted in a dangerous criminal being taken off of the streets very quickly,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Read: Detectives investigate 2 different DeLand shootings on the same street

Rhoden was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, armed burglary structure, and violation of probation.

According to court records, Rhoden’s criminal history includes petit theft, resisting arrest without violence, and providing a false name to a law enforcement officer.

His probation for felony petit theft had just started on July 20.

The sheriff’s office said there were no injuries to the victim, deputies, or the suspect.

Read: Police ask for public’s help after man found dead near Ocoee apartment complex

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.