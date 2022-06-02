Police: CF contractor paid $5,000 for roof project he never completed

Jun. 2—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls contactor received $5,000 to complete a roofing project and never performed the work, police say.

Travis F. Farmer, 43, 1523 Bergman Road, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft in a business setting.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Altoona resident came to the Altoona Police Department on April 12 to report a possible theft by contractor.

The man said he hired Farmer to replace the roof at his residence on March 11. The man said the job has not been started and he can no longer get a hold of Farmer.

The man said his former neighbor used to replace roofs. The man asked him about replacing his roof. The former neighbor recommended Farmer, who used to work for him.

The man then contacted Farmer. The two met and Farmer quoted the project to cost $6,900.

The man provided police with the quote paperwork, which they both signed.

Farmer requested a down payment of $5,000 for materials and to get started. The man provided Farmer a check for $5,000 and Farmer cashed the check the next day.

Farmer offered to complete the roofing project the following week. Farmer came to the man's house on March 17 and requested more money because he needed it for materials.

The man thought the request was strange and felt the initial $5,000 should have been enough to get started, but he wrote Farmer another check for $1,500.

The man then canceled the $1,500 check when he discovered there were warrants for Farmer's arrest.

The man contacted Farmer, who said he would be booked and released and could still do the roofing project.

Farmer didn't show up and the following week went by without any work being done on the roofing project.

Farmer then told the man he was having issues with materials supply. He agreed to come on March 28 to start the work but he wanted more cash.

Farmer gave the man another $1,500 check on April 1 and told Farmer he wanted the work started on Monday, April 4.

Story continues

April 1 was the last time the man had contact with Farmer. The man repeatedly tried to contact Farmer by phone, text and email.

Police interviewed Farmer April 21 at the Chippewa County Jail, where he was being incarcerated.

Farmer told police he still intended to replace the man's roof.

When asked what he did with the cash from the $5,000 check he received from the man, Farmer did not provide an answer and said it was none of the police's business.

When asked if he still had the money, Farmer said "maybe I do, maybe I don't."

Farmer then stopped talking with police.

If convicted, Farmer could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.