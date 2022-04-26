Police: CF man sexually assaults woman two days after meeting on dating app

Apr. 26—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man sexually assaulted an Eau Claire woman two days after they met through a dating app, authorities say.

Ronald J. Hale Jr., 20, 13768 Highway 124, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of third-degree sexual assault.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Hale, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman or her family. He also must maintain absolute sobriety and cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.

Hale returns to court June 2.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman told police she was matched with Hale on the dating app Tinder on Thursday, April 14.

They began talking and the woman said she gave Hale her phone number. They spoke frequently on the phone for the next day.

Because she enjoyed talking with Hale, the woman said she invited him to her residence on the evening of April 15. They watched television and talked for several hours.

During their conversation, Hale asked the woman dozens of times to engage in sexual contact with him.

The woman declined, telling Hale she wanted to get to know him and didn't want the relationship to become physical right away.

On April 16, Hale returned to the woman's residence and brought along alcohol for them to drink. They spent the evening drinking, talking and watching television.

Hale again asked the woman to engage in sexual contact with him. The woman complied to sexual contact but told Hale they would not be engaging in sexual intercourse.

At one point during the sexual contact, Hale got on top of the woman and engaged in intercourse.

The woman told Hale to get off of her because she didn't want to have sex with him. Hale apologized to the woman, saying that he thought the act was consensual.

During an interview with police, Hale told an officer to tell the woman that he was "sorry and that he wished she would at least call and talk to him about it."

The woman turned over to police a recording she made of she and Hale talking following the incident and Hale admitted in the recording that the sex act was not consensual.

If convicted, Hale could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.