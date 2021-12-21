Police: CF man sexually assaults woman he met on Facebook Messenger

Dec. 21—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man sexually assaulted an Eau Claire woman he met on Facebook Messenger, police say.

Fernando Mendoza, 29, 303 W. Garden St., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of battery.

A $10,000 cash bail was set for Mendoza, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman, drinking alcohol and entering taverns, He must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Mendoza returns to court Tuesday, Dec. 28, for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police detective was notified Thursday of a sexual assault that just occurred at a residence on Davis Avenue.

The detective then met with the woman, who was being treated for multiple injuries at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

The woman was laying in a hospital bed with her left eye swollen and bruised, dried blood on her cheek and forehead, bruising on her cheek and more dried blood on her nose and lips.

The woman also had a fresh small cut on her hand.

The woman told the detective she had been sexually assaulted by Mendoza, who she met on Facebook Messenger.

The woman said Mendoza came to her residence for the first time at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. She and Mendoza talked for a while about him having trouble and his life in general.

Mendoza told the woman he lived in Illinois and then moved to Chippewa Falls.

After they talked about each other, the woman said Mendoza put his hand on her thigh. She told him not to do that. She also told him no when he asked if he could have sexual contact with her before he left.

Mendoza then pushed the woman back on the couch. He fell onto a table when she started punching him.

Mendoza then ripped the woman's pants off and began hitting her in the face and stomach with his fists.

Mendoza threw her off the couch, removed her other clothing and had sexual contact with her.

Mendoza then got mad and hit the woman again. The woman said she kept asking Mendoza why he was doing this.

The woman said she kept telling herself to fight back against the assault and kept telling Mendoza to stop.

Eventually Mendoza grabbed some of his belongings and left the woman's residence.

The woman said she had bitten Mendoza's fingers during the assault.

The detective then interviewed Mendoza. He had numerous injuries to his exposed skin, some of which appeared fresh.

Mendoza denied ever being at the woman's residence. Mendoza was then taken to Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Eau Claire for a sexual assault exam.

If convicted of the felony charge, Mendoza could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.