Police: CF man took vehicle, $30K in tools from Altoona business

May 22—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man stole a vehicle and $30,000 worth of tools from an Altoona business, and then tried to return the tools, police say.

Emmanuel Erickson, 38, 50 E. Spruce St., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of burglary and misdemeanor counts of theft, criminal damage to property and take and drive a vehicle without the owner's consent.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Erickson, which prohibits him from having contact with I-94 Towing and Recovery. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Erickson returns to court July 3.

According to the criminal complaint:

Altoona police and an Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy responded Wednesday to a burglary that occurred at I-94 Towing and Recovery in Altoona.

Two employees arrived at 10:30 a.m. to find a mattress, that is normally inside one of their tow trucks, on the ground. At this point they knew someone had entered the building overnight without their permission.

The employees looked around the shop and noticed that about $30,000 worth of tools and gear were missing. Some of the missing items included power tools, a chop saw, heavy duty chains and a tower light.

A GMC Yukon was also missing from the garage. It was suspected that someone placed the tools in the Yukon and drove away.

A set of footprints were on the shop floor near a group of gas cans.

The business was entered through a window on the back side of the building.

Later that day, one of the employees called police to report that the vehicle had been returned. It was full of tools. The employee said some of the stolen items were still missing, but the majority of the items were returned.

The following day, Erickson was found by police trying to enter an Altoona residence. The shoes he was wearing matched the prints left at I-94 Towing.

An officer told Erickson he knew Erickson was involved in the I-94 Towing incident and asked him why he brought back the vehicle and tools.

"Because I didn't want to steal," Erickson said, adding that he believed people were after him and he was trying to hide from them.

If convicted of the felony charge, Erickson could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.