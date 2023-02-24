Police: CF man's arrest warrant leads to significant drug find

Feb. 23—EAU CLAIRE — The arrest of a Chippewa Falls man on an active warrant led to the discovery of a significant amount of various drugs, including 4 1/2 pounds of marijuana, authorities say.

Brady R. Hasmuk, 36, 2201 Ridgewood Court, was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of psilocin with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of LSD and possession of amphetamine, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $2,500 signature bond was set for Hasmuk, which prohibits him from possessing firearms and having contact with known drug dealers or users. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Hasmuk returns to court April 3.

According to the criminal complaint:

Authorities received information that a vehicle registered to Hasmuk was parked in the driveway of a Chippewa Falls residence. Authorities knew Hasmuk had an active felony arrest warrant from the state Department of Corrections.

Authorities then saw the vehicle backing out of the driveway at 2 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Authorities conducted a traffic stop in Chippewa Falls. Authorities had received information that Hasmuk and his female passenger were involved in methamphetamine distribution together.

A search of the vehicle netted prescription pills, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The female passenger said Hasmuk was involved in selling drugs. She said he sometimes had pounds of methamphetamine at his residence and a firearm. He also had significant quantities of psilocin and marijuana at the residence, and as much as $80,000 in cash.

Based on that information, authorities executed a search warrant at Hasmuk's town of Seymour residence.

In a safe inside Hasmuk's bedroom, authorities found 438 grams of psilocybin mushrooms. The safe also contained $13,090 in cash. A pistol was found at the head of his bed.

In the garage, authorities found fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms, 31 unidentified pills, LSD, methamphetamine and various items of drug paraphernalia.

In a black toolbox on the garage floor, authorities found 4 1/2 pounds of marijuana.

Hasmuk is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in August 2020 and a felony count of delivery of methamphetamine in March 2018, both in Eau Claire County.