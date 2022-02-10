Police charge 14-year-old in homicide

Feb. 9—HIGH POINT — Police have arrested a 14-year-old and charged him in the fatal shooting of a man at an outdoor ATM early Monday in east High Point.

The High Point Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that the juvenile, who wasn't identified because of his age, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Rodney Rhoades, 46, of High Point.

Rhoades was inside a vehicle with someone who was using the ATM in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1900 block of E. Green Drive about 12:30 a.m. when two men, both armed with handguns, approached and demanded money, the High Point Police Department said. Rhoades was shot once in the chest and died at the scene.

The 14-year-old was apprehended following an incident in another jurisdiction where the juvenile was arrested on unrelated charges, according to police.

High Point Police Department violent crimes detectives responded and interviewed the juvenile, who was also charged with robbery with a firearm, police said.

The juvenile was being held Wednesday at the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police continue to seek the second male wanted in Rhoades' killing. Both were wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or the detective's office at 336-887-7841. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

Rhoades' death was the city's fourth homicide of 2022.

