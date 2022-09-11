Police charge 15-year-old Chicago boy with assaulting 71-year-old man, stealing car

Chicago police have arrested a 15-year-old boy after he allegedly assaulted a 71-year-old man and stole his car Friday.

Police say the teen attacked the elderly man in southeast Chicago, causing serious injury, before taking the man's vehicle. Police arrested the teen moments after the incident.

Authorities later confirmed that the same teen had been seen driving a vehicle stolen from a 70-year-old woman earlier in the week, according to CBS Chicago.

CHICAGO POLICE WILL DIVERT SOME COPS FROM NEIGHBORHOODS TO PROTECT MOVIE SETS: REPORT

Chicago police prepare for a press conference. (Reuters) Reuters

MALL OF AMERICA SHOOTING SUSPECT AND ACCOMPLICE ARRESTED IN CHICAGO

The teen faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle, according to CBS.

It is against police policy to identify or release photos of minors when charged with crimes, and police have not identified the victim.