Police charge 15-year-old in shooting death of 17-year-old boy in Larue County

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Larue County.

Kentucky State Police said the Hodgenville Police Department called them at 4:53 a.m. Saturday about the shooting near 116 East Forest Ave.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the two boys “got into an altercation leading to the 17-year-old being shot,” state police said in a news release.

The teen was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died.

The 15-year-old was arrested and taken to the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center, state police said.

Neither teen’s name has been released because they are minors, state police said.