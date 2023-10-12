Police charge 16-year-old with murder in Oct. 3 shooting in Paterson

PATERSON — A 16-year-old was taken into custody Thursday morning and charged with murder in last week’s fatal shooting at Rosa Parks Boulevard and Broadway, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Thursday.

What are the charges?

The teen, whose name has not been released because of his age, also has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting in which two victims suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not disclosed what prompted the shooting, one of four homicides in a three-day period at the start of October. Police have not announced arrests in any of the other three killings.

The prosecutor’s office did not reveal what evidence provided the basis for the murder and attempted murder charges.

Who was killed? Who was injured?

Authorities have identified the homicide victim as Jerrell Wright, 23, from Riverdale and the nonfatal victims as Shaheem Clark, 19, from Elmwood Park and Charles Obee, 57, from Paterson. Law enforcement sources have said Obee was riding on a bus when he was hit by a stray bullet.

