Police charge 16-year-olds in connection with downtown shooting that injured two people

Two 16-year-olds have been arrested and charged in connection with a downtown shooting that sent two people — one of whom had critical injuries — to the hospital earlier this month.

Lexington police announced the arrest of the juveniles Friday afternoon. Because they are minors, the suspects’ names were not released.

The shooting was reported at West Short and Mill streets at 10:44 p.m. Sept. 10, on the same night police responded to three other shootings in Lexington. One of the victims was a juvenile female, police said at the time. Her injuries were not life-threatening. A man who was shot had life-threatening injuries, police said.

The teens are being held in a juvenile detention center, police said. One is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of possession of a handgun by a minor and first-degree wanton endangerment. The other is facing two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

