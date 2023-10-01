Police charge 17-year-old Orange City boy with accidentally shooting his friend in the back

The teenager who accidentally shot his friend in the back Saturday evening at a Deltona park has been arrested according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

A 17-year-old resident of Orange City was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm, discharging a firearm in public and improper exhibition of a firearm in the incident that seriously injured his friend, also 17.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 6:15 p.m. Friday. A deputy on his way to the scene near Three Island Nature Park was flagged down by a driver and passenger in a car on Howland Boulevard near Candler Drive. The two were yelling for help, saying the passenger was shot in the back, the sheriff's office reported.

Deputies provided first aid and applied a chest seal to the victim’s back before an ambulance arrived and transported him to a hospital.

The sheriff's office said the victim and three friends were sitting in the car at the nature park when the shooter, who was sitting in the rear right passenger seat, got a gun out of his pocket and accidentally fired a shot through the front passenger seat and into the victim’s back.

The shooter and another passenger ran away after the shooting, but deputies found him in Orange City and brought him in for an interview. The other passenger also returned to the sheriff’s office to be interviewed.

The shooter told deputies the gun went off when he was trying to take his cell phone out of the same pocket. He said he discarded the gun after running from the vehicle; the gun was not immediately located.

He was taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center for processing and then transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice to be held in custody. The victim was listed in critical but stable condition.

