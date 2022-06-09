Police charge 2 with dealing fentanyl

Jun. 9—AMESBURY — After completing three drug deals using an informant over the span of several weeks, state and local police raided a High Street apartment Tuesday and arrested two people for allegedly dealing fentanyl, according to court records.

John T. Mason, 31, and Joseph Marcisza, 56, both of 81 High St., were charged with fentanyl possession with intent to distribute and arraigned Wednesday morning in Newburyport District Court. Both were released on the bail, roughly $200, they posted after their arrests the night before.

Also arraigned was Newburyport resident David MacDonald who, according to police, had just bought fentanyl before officers served a search warrant for the apartment.

MacDonald was charged with fentanyl possession and on a previous warrant. MacDonald, 55, was expected to be released after paying the court the $500 he owed. It was his failure to pay that resulted in the warrant.

Amesbury police Detective Ray Landry wrote in his report that MacDonald admitted buying 5 grams of fentanyl right before his arrest.

Trooper David Strong wrote in his report that since May, he had been meeting with an informant who tipped him off about fentanyl distribution in Amesbury.

The informant told Strong that he had been buying fentanyl from Mason and would continue to do so while being monitored by police. Strong called Amesbury police, who had been receiving complaints about drug dealing at the High Street apartment.

Between mid-May and June 4, the informant bought fentanyl from Mason and brought the drugs to Strong. During each of the buys, troopers were watching the transactions from the apartment building's parking lot.

Hours before the arrests were made Tuesday, Strong obtained a "knock and announce" search warrant in Salem District Court for 81 High St., Apt. 12.

At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Amesbury police called Mason and asked him to step outside and speak to an officer parked in the lot.

When Mason approached police, officers told him they had a search warrant for his apartment and asked him to open the door. Mason did as asked and the officers went inside. They found 8 grams of fentanyl, a digital scale and plastic baggies.

Police found Marcisza and MacDonald in one of the bedrooms. They also found 5 grams of fentanyl, small baggies containing more fentanyl, a digital scale, more plastic baggies and $3,000 in cash, according to Strong's report.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

