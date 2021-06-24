Police charge 2 teens as adults in New Kensington weekend shooting

Jun. 23—New Kensington police have charged two 17-year-olds as adults in connection with a weekend shooting.

Neither suspect was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported Saturday shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the area of East Ken Manor.

Police said officers found the male victim, whose age was not given, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

After developing suspects and analyzing evidence, police charged 17-year-olds Isaac "Zacc" Weihrauch, 17, formerly of Springdale, and Ernest "Chubbz" Gary IV, of New Kensington, with counts including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact New Kensington police Det. Sam Long at 724-339-7534 or Det. John Clark of the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau at 724-830-3287. Callers can remain anonymous.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .