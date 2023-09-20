Police charge 20-year-old Montgomery man with murder

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a 20-year-old Montgomery man with murder.

Officers arrested Deandre Lucas on Tuesday for the shooting death of Ethan McCall, 21, who died Sept. 13, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

Lucas is in the Montgomery jail on unrelated charges, including five counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Lucas will ream in the jail with no bond.

Police did not immediately release any other information.

More: Previous Coverage Montgomery man dies Wednesday after August shooting

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery police charge Deandre Lucas, 20, with murder