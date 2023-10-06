Police charge 25 people after 3rd quarter brawl at NC football game

At least 25 people — students and adults — face charges after fights erupted at a recent North Carolina high school football game.

Police on Friday, a week after the brawl, said the people involved are banned from Union County school district events.

The fights broke out during Monroe High School’s home football game against Forest Hills High on Friday night, Sept. 29. The game was stopped in the third quarter, with Monroe declared the winner in a score of 28-0.

Police reviewed social media videos and surveillance video to identify those suspected of being involved in the fights, according to a Monroe Police Department news release on Facebook.

“The identified individuals have been, or will be, criminally charged and banned from Union County Public Schools events,” according to the news release.

Police said they identified eight adults, four Monroe High students, five students each from Forest Hills High and the Anson County Schools as having been involved in the fights. Four non-student juveniles who live in Monroe also were identified as participants in the fighting, police said.

In a statement, police said they appreciated people’s patience as they investigated the incident.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated,” according to the statement.

Police urged anyone with information about the fights to call the department at 704-296-3130.

Effective Friday, Oct. 6, Union County Public Schools introduced new safety protocols at events district-wide.

Prompting the new rules: “A number of safety incidents at athletic events across the county,” district officials said on Facebook Tuesday night.

Only clear bags no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” are now allowed at games and other events, according to the school system. Medical and baby bags are subject to search, officials said.

Middle and elementary school students must now be accompanied by an adult to enter an event. And all ticket sales will end at the beginning of halftime or midway through an event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.