Police charge 29-year-old convicted felon in July shooting of Durham woman in her home

A 29-year-old convicted felon faces multiple charges for shooting a Durham woman in the head last month while she was watching television in her home, the Durham Police Department said Thursday.

Jonathan Wahome was charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon within city limits and into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said in a news release.

Wahome is currently incarcerated in the Durham County Jail on unrelated charges, which include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault on a female and misdemeanor larceny, police said.

He was arrested on those charges July 27, two days after the shooting, according to a database of current inmates maintained by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

He remains jailed without bond as of Thursday, police said.

The shooting took place in the 600 block of Hickory Street in the city’s Hayti District at roughly 2:45 a.m. on July 25. Durham police officers who responded to the shooting found a woman inside of her home who had been watching television when she was struck by gunfire, police said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. She is now recovering from them, police said. They said the shooting did not appear to be random.

