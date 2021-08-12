Police charge 29-year-old convicted felon in July shooting of Durham woman in her home

Avi Bajpai
·1 min read

A 29-year-old convicted felon faces multiple charges for shooting a Durham woman in the head last month while she was watching television in her home, the Durham Police Department said Thursday.

Jonathan Wahome was charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon within city limits and into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said in a news release.

Wahome is currently incarcerated in the Durham County Jail on unrelated charges, which include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault on a female and misdemeanor larceny, police said.

He was arrested on those charges July 27, two days after the shooting, according to a database of current inmates maintained by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

He remains jailed without bond as of Thursday, police said.

The shooting took place in the 600 block of Hickory Street in the city’s Hayti District at roughly 2:45 a.m. on July 25. Durham police officers who responded to the shooting found a woman inside of her home who had been watching television when she was struck by gunfire, police said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. She is now recovering from them, police said. They said the shooting did not appear to be random.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Husband confronting wife kills her daughter and sparks standoff in Texas, police say

    The husband was confronting his wife about another man when he shot her daughter, police said.

  • 22-year-old out on porch is shot 10 times in North Carolina tourist town, police say

    He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

  • Britain sends troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate staff and citizens

    Britain will deploy hundreds of military personnel to Afghanistan to help British nationals and local translators get out of the country, defence secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday as the security situation there worsens. The British embassy in Kabul will be moved to a more secure location and will remain manned by only a core staff.

  • Anger in Lebanon over central bank ending of fuel subsidies

    Protesters closed roads in different parts of Lebanon on Thursday, angry over the central bank’s decision to end subsidies for fuel products. Outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab described the decision by the central bank’s governor as “irresponsible” and illegal. Many petrol stations were closed Thursday, with some experts predicting fuel prices would increase fivefold.

  • EXPLAINER: Will we need vaccine passports to do fun things?

    In parts of the U.S., you might have to carry your COVID-19 vaccine card or a digital copy to get into restaurants, bars, nightclubs and outdoor music festivals. After resisting the divisive concept of vaccine passports through most of the pandemic, a fast-growing number of private venues and some local officials are now requiring proof of immunization in public settings to reduce the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus — and to assuage wary customers. It's unlikely the U.S. will adopt a national mandate like the one in France, which on Monday began requiring people to show a QR code proving they have a special virus pass before they can enjoy restaurants and cafes or travel across the country.

  • Boise man arrested on child porn charges has sex crime convictions in Idaho, Utah

    Judd Evans Ballard, 46, has child sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child convictions on his record.

  • Surf School Owner Killed Kids After Being ‘Enlightened’ by QAnon: Feds

    via InstagramThe owner of a Southern California surf school told investigators he stabbed his young children to death with a spearfishing gun because he believed the kids—aged 1 and 3—were “going to grow into monsters,” according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Los Angeles federal court.Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, was detained Tuesday when he attempted to re-enter the United States one day after the bodies of his children were found at a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California. He had

  • A Lawyer's Deathbed Confession About a Sensational 1975 Kidnapping

    Before dawn on Aug. 17, 1975, about 60 police officers and FBI agents charged into the New York City apartment of a fireman named Mel Patrick Lynch. The living room was dimly lit; its blinds were drawn. Lynch sat on the couch next to the unshaven, foul-smelling, bound and blindfolded 21-year-old scion of one of America’s richest families, Samuel Bronfman II, who had been missing for nine days. Authorities arrested Lynch and an accomplice, Dominic Byrne. The men confessed to abducting Bronfman, d

  • Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island

    A Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of three women at a condo on South […] The post Texas man accused of killing 3 women at resort island appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Texts show Joel Greenberg arranging for him and Matt Gaetz to meet a woman who 'usually' requires '$400 per meet,' report says

    When the woman asked Greenberg if Gaetz used the same website he used to communicate with her, Greenberg said, "He knows the deal :)," a report says.

  • Maskless California man bullies the wrong 'Korean Uncle' as H Mart Ahjummas come to his defense

    A man who caused a ruckus after refusing to wear a mask at an H Mart in California was forced to leave the store as its manager and customers stood together to kick him out. Emilie Tan (@emilieeetan), who was shopping with her boyfriend, managed to film parts of the chaos. Tan told NextShark that they first found the man arguing with the manager at the back of the store.

  • Chicago police boss calls judge's release of suspect charged in officer's death 'an outrage'

    Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown slammed a local judge's decision to release one of the suspects charged in connection to Officer Ella French's death on bond.

  • San Diego sheriff's department faces blowback over fentanyl video

    The San Diego Sheriff's Office responded to criticism from health experts after it released body camera video appearing to show an officer reeling from a near-death exposure to fentanyl.

  • ‘Impatient’ customer waiting to pay for beer shoots clerk in groin, NC video shows

    The clerk was shot in the legs and groin.

  • Inside the US Marshal manhunt for long-missing fugitive behind $350 million bank swindle

    An unassuming Brooklyn computer salesman who in 1998 committed one of the nation’s most outlandish bank frauds before making a brazen escape is now the subject of an intensifying global manhunt by the U.S. Marshals. John Ruffo swindled banks out of more than $350 million and was scheduled to start serving a 17-year prison sentence when he vanished. The U.S. Marshals have labeled Ruffo one of their 15 most wanted fugitives and have provided ABC News unprecedented access to their manhunt for the second season of the podcast "Have You Seen This Man," launching today.

  • Mom and son's arrests uncover alleged luxury car thefts worth $528K

    Investigators believe an organized crime ring is involved, and they urge anyone who bought vehicles from one of six businesses to come forward.

  • DA: Landlord in tenant shooting handled eviction 'his way'

    A homeowner accused of shooting three tenants, killing two of them, after an argument over unpaid rent at his Las Vegas home told a witness that “he didn’t want to go through the eviction process,” a prosecutor said Wednesday. Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez “wanted to handle it, quote-unquote, ‘his way,’” Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Fattig told a judge. The judge decided Lozano-Sanchez, 78, should remain jailed without bail pending his arraignment on murder and attempted murder charges in the slayings of two women and the wounding of a man who authorities said was shot nine times.

  • Criminal Justice Prof Set Blazes Across NorCal as Dixie Fire Raged: Cops

    Sonoma State University/GettyA criminal justice professor allegedly went on an arson spree in Northern California along the edges of the gargantuan Dixie Fire in late July.Gary Maynard, age 47, set a series of fires in Lassen National Forest and Shasta Trinity National Forest, an area in rural Northern California near where the Dixie Fire, the second-largest in state history, still burns, federal prosecutors allege. California Forestry Department agents arrested him Saturday. He is charged with

  • Harvey Weinstein Again Wins Dismissal of Sex Crime Charge

    Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers succeeded again on Thursday in persuading a Los Angeles judge to dismiss one charge of sexual battery, on the grounds that it fell outside the statute of limitations. Weinstein still faces 10 counts of rape and sexual assault, which involve four women and date from 2004 to 2013. The disgraced producer was […]

  • A GOP strategist was arrested on 10 felony counts of underage sex trafficking, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice

    Anton Lazzaro is accused of having "conspired with others to recruit and solicit six minor victims to engage in commercial sex acts" last year.