Police charge 3 local men in sting

Nov. 4—HIGH POINT — Three men, including one on probation from a previous criminal conviction, were arrested earlier this week after drugs and weapons were found by police at an apartment southwestern High Point.

High Point Police Department officers went to the apartment in the 600 block of Grayson Street about 4 p.m. Monday and conducted a "knock and talk" — in which officers knock on the door and talk with whoever answers, and often ask permission to search — while following up on information they received earlier, police said.

Officers seized two handguns with loaded extended magazines, a loaded 50-round drum magazine and more than 3.7 ounces of marijuana. Police also found heroin, crack cocaine and ammunition inside the vehicle of one of the people at the apartment.

Maurice L. McBride, 22, of High Point, was charged with felony possession of marijuana. Jaylin V. Davis, 18, of Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a driver's license.

Jacorion T. Harris, 18, of High Point, was charged with simple possession of marijuana.

Police said Thursday that additional charges are expected.

At the time of his arrest, McBride was serving a sentence of probation with an electronic ankle monitor, police say. The N.C. Department of Public Safety said McBride was convicted in August 2021 in Davidson County on a charge of possession of stolen goods.