Police charge 78-year-old landlord with killing tenants following rent dispute

Luke Gentile
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a landlord accused of killing two tenants Tuesday.

Arnoldo Sanchez, 78, was taken into custody after the officers arrived at the residence and found a man and woman with gunshot wounds, according to a Las Vegas Police Department press release.

The woman died due to her injuries, and a third victim, another woman, was found dead inside the home.

Sanchez reportedly opened fire following a dispute over unpaid rent.


Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Fattig said Sanchez wanted to handle it in "his way."

One of Sanchez's tenants told authorities the landlord was "smiling and laughing" after he began shooting. He said Sanchez told another tenant who opened a door after hearing the shooting that "he would not be able to run from him anymore."

There is no immediate link between the fatal rent dispute and the nationwide eviction moratorium that was reinstated for areas of high COVID-19 transmission, police said.

Nevada is one such area.

The landlord asked a neighbor to help him discard the gun, but authorities said police recovered it in a nearby bush.

