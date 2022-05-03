Police charge acting deputy Northumberland County warden with threats, endangerment

May 3—The acting deputy warden at the Northumberland County Jail is suspended and an administrative investigation is underway following charges in Columbia County after police say he put a handgun to the head of a woman on Monday.

David McCoy, of Krick Road, Catawissa, is jailed on $100,000 bail. He faces two misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of another person after Locust Township police were dispatched to a Columbia County home for a report of McCoy being missing.

Commissioner and board Chairman Sam Schiccatano confirmed McCoy is suspended from his duties at the jail.

When officers arrived at the McCoy home at around 9 p.m. Monday, they say he was agitated that police were present, according to court documents. McCoy ordered the officers off the property and had to be restained, according to police.

Officer then recovered a .22 semi-automatic pistol and disarmed the weapon, according to police. Officers said there was a live round in the chamber and eight additional rounds in a magazine.

McCoy was named acting deputy warden of the Coal Township jail in early April after now Acting Warden Jim Smick was named to replace the retiring former Warden Bruce Kovach. Days after Smick was named acting warden he submitted a letter of retirement.

Smink has been at the prison for 22 years. McCoy was an officer at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township for nearly 24 years before moving to Columbia County Prison where he worked as a correctional officer for four years before retiring.

Schiccatano said the prison board will be discussing McCoy's position later today.

"We are looking into this right now," he said of McCoy's incident in Columbia County.

McCoy is now jailed at the Columbia County Prison after appearing before District Judge Craig Long on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.