Police charge another suspect in violent CT street takeover that sent officer to hospital

Police have charged another suspect in connection with a violent street takeover in Milford that landed an officer in the hospital in December.

Anthony Deems Jr., 19, of Levittown, Pennsylvania turned himself in Thursday on charges of first-degree riot, unlawful assembly and interfering with an officer, according to the Milford Police Department.

The charges stem from a street takeover in Milford on Dec. 9 that drew more than 100 people and numerous vehicles to the Stop & Shop parking lot at 855 Bridgeport Ave., police said.

A police officer who responded to the parking lot around 1:45 a.m. was confronted by several individuals and surrounded by a large crowd before he was hit and punched, according to police. He suffered minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital. Police in December said the officer was off from work while he recovered.

Police also said fireworks were thrown at the officer’s cruiser, causing minor damage.

During their investigation, Milford detectives identified Deems as one of the individuals who was present at the street takeover during the assault of the officer.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Deems which was served Thursday.

According to police, Deems was also wanted by the West Haven Police Department on a warrant charging him with second-degree failure to appear in court. The failure to appear warrant had a $5,000 bond attached to it.

Milford police said Deems posted bail and is expected to appear in Milford Superior Court on March 6.

Deems’ arrest came after police last week announced they arrested 28-year-old Malik Robinson of Bloomfield in connection with the December takeover. Robinson was charged with racing after police said they found evidence to indicate he was at the street takeover and engaged in “dangerous motor vehicle stunts,” police said.

“The Milford Police Department would like to continue to recognize the collaboration with neighboring police departments and would also like to thank the public for their help throughout this investigation,” Milford police wrote in a statement Thursday.

Police said they are still investigating the takeover and are hoping to charge additional suspects.