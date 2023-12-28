Police charge Athens teacher in assault on student in classroom

A former teacher at W.R. Coile Middle School in east Athens faces a felony charge after police charged him in connection with an assault in the school on Nov. 30.

Brockton Carl Tatum, 30, was charged with aggravated assault, according to a release from police on Thursday.

The arrest stemmed from an altercation in Tatum’s classroom with a 13-year-old student, according to police.

Tatum, who was formally charged on Dec. 22, was released on a $2,500 bond.

The student alleged that Tatum put him in a chokehold during the assault.

The student told a WSB-TV news reporter that the assault occurred in algebra class during an argument he was having with another student and that Tatum wrapped his arms around his neck.

“I told him I couldn’t breathe. He didn’t do anything. He got tighter and tighter,” the student told the station.

Tatum was placed on suspension by the school district following the complaint and subsequent investigation.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Altercation in Athens classroom results in charges against teacher